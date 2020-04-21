South Korean Government 'Aware' Of Kim Jong Un's Location
A top South Korean official said “the government is aware of Kim Jong Un’s location.” According to Business Insider, the North Korean dictator hasn’t been seen since April 11.
This has caused rumors that Jong Un is either very ill or dead.
While South Korea doesn’t seem worried, they haven’t given any details on the matter.
South Korean media outlets reported that Jong Un was recovering from a heart surgery.