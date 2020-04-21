Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korean Government 'Aware' Of Kim Jong Un's Location

South Korean Government 'Aware' Of Kim Jong Un's Location

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
South Korean Government 'Aware' Of Kim Jong Un's Location

South Korean Government 'Aware' Of Kim Jong Un's Location

A top South Korean official said “the government is aware of Kim Jong Un’s location.” According to Business Insider, the North Korean dictator hasn’t been seen since April 11.

This has caused rumors that Jong Un is either very ill or dead.

While South Korea doesn’t seem worried, they haven’t given any details on the matter.

South Korean media outlets reported that Jong Un was recovering from a heart surgery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Jong-un is 'alive and well', says South Korea's security adviser

Kim Jong-un is 'alive and well', says South Korea's security adviserSouth Korea has said that Kim Jong-un, is “alive and well”, downplaying rumours that that the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un’s health

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsdayIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumours of His Death [Video]

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumours of His Death

South Korea has told CNN that the rumours of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:13Published
South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus [Video]

South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim's absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented, and he has not been seen in public..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published