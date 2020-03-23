The Legion movie (2020) - Lee Partridge, Mickey Rourke, Bai Ling

The Legion movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Mickey Rourke and Bai Ling star in this epic tale of courage and heroism in a time of war.

During the invasion of Parthia, two Roman legions have been brought to a standstill in the snowy mountains of Armenia, leaving them slowly dying in the freezing cold.

The rest of the Roman army is a two weeks’ march away, and the region swarms with Parthian patrols.

Their only hope for survival is Noreno, a half-Roman soldier, who is entrusted with the impossible mission of crossing the deadly terrain to seek help for his men and turn the tide of the battle.

Director José Magán Writers Pedro Santamaría, Carmen Ballesteros Actors Lee Partridge, Mickey Rourke, Bai Ling Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 36 minutes