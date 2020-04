HEXING movie - Dominique Swain, Ketan Anand, Emma Eliza Regan

Plot Hannah returns home to her estranged Father to piece together the circumstances of her Mother's death.

On the discovery of an ancient Indian Yantra board from a local antique dealer, Hannah uncovers a deadly curse from the past.

Director: Christophe Lenoir Writers: Vikram Gupta, Vivek Singhania Cast: Dominique Swain (Lolita; Face Off), Jan Graveson, Emma Eliza Regan, Ketan Anand, Camille Solal, Zoe Corraface, Conor Marren, Zeb Moore, Shane Robinson, Alicia Mairead Gerrard, Gwen Pauls, Elaine Kennedy, Claire Blennerhassett, Adam Weaver, Nigel Mercier & Michael Parle