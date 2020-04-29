Coronavirus Patient Released From ICU After 34 Days, Convalescent Plasma Treatment

A family from Evergreen is rejoicing.
After five long weeks fighting COVID-19, Dr. Michael Leonard is off a ventilator and out of intensive care.
Connect-Bridgeport PATIENT ZERO: JC Films has released its first Coronavirus Trilogy movie - and you can watch from your house… https://t.co/phLoBzoEWV 4 hours ago
Quajhonita Martin RT @KHOU: Belinda Galindo contracted COVID-19 along with three family members while on vacation. She was released from the hospital Friday.… 12 hours ago
KHOU 11 News Houston Belinda Galindo contracted COVID-19 along with three family members while on vacation. She was released from the ho… https://t.co/fBcZypwmU7 21 hours ago
Jacqueline I. Wands RT @SarasotaMagazin: After a gruesome battle that included weeks on a ventilator and total isolation from family and friends, 77-year-old N… 1 day ago
Sarasota Magazine After a gruesome battle that included weeks on a ventilator and total isolation from family and friends, 77-year-ol… https://t.co/84HbIFwUBs 1 day ago
Personal hygiene101 'Miracle survivor' leaves hospital https://t.co/PkT3aXvmoj 2 days ago
Ruby Gonzales RT @sarahimages: As nurses protest the temporary closure of labor and delivery ward at Greater El Monte Community Hospital due to financial… 2 days ago
MSN Australia 'Miracle survivor' virus patient released from hospital https://t.co/DoEaHv96LB 2 days ago
Hospital first in Thailand to treat cure Covid-19 patient with blood plasmahospital in southern Thailand has become the first in the country to successfully treat a Covid-19 sufferer using blood plasma from a recovered patient.
The Prince of Songkhla hospital in Songkhla..
Convalescent Plasma Success During Ebola May Lead To Lives Saved During Coronavirus PandemicWhen Covid-19 came to Dallas, Dr. Gary Weinstein and his wife, Dr. Donna Casey, realized they would have to get creative to cure some of their most critically ill patients.