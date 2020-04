Independent Contractors Struggle Through Process To Receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published 44 minutes ago Independent Contractors Struggle Through Process To Receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance California's self-employed residents have been waiting weeks to tap into the state's unemployment fund and when many went to apply on Tuesday, the process led to frustration instead of relief.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New program allows state's self-employed to apply for up to $370 per week in unemployment assistance The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development started accepting applications for Federal Pandemic...

bizjournals - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this