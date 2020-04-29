These sisters took over their families auto body shop

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:05s - Published
San Dimas' LGE-CTS Auto Body Shop and Custom Builds has been family owned for over 30 years and is now run by sisters, Theresa Contreras and Sara Morosan.

Their award-winning project vehicles got the attention of Ford, and since the late 90s, their custom builds have been displayed in the Ford booth at numerous car shows around the country.

The sisters have also started numerous charities.

One of them, A Real Deal Revolution, teaches women and children basic tool skill sets.

"Being creative and creating with your hands is very rewarding.

You feel empowered that you did something like that," says Theresa.

