Fire Crews Rescue Teen Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet Down Ravine In Santa Susana Pass State Park Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 days ago Fire Crews Rescue Teen Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet Down Ravine In Santa Susana Pass State Park A teenage hiker was rescued Tuesday after falling down a steep hillside in Santa Susana Pass State Park in Chatsworth.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Daniellevin RT @KCBSKCALDesk: UPDATE: @LAFD fire crews successfully rescue teenage boy after he fell 200 feet down a hillside. @Stu_Mundel has details… 3 days ago