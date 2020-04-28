|
|
Texas, Florida Move Towards Reopening By Easing Coronavirus Restrictions
|
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Texas, Florida Move Towards Reopening By Easing Coronavirus Restrictions
Michael George reports on some states moving ahead with reopening plans despite not meeting federal government's criteria (4-28-2020)
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Watching Watchdogs concerned about revenue shortfall
Florida's going to come up short. That warning Tuesday coming from state watchdogs, worried a serious revenue shortfall is on its way as COVID-19 restrictions continue smothering the economy.
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46Published
|