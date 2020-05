Part one: Interview with Bob Baffert

NATIVE, THANK YOU FOR A FEWMINUTES.

HOW MUCH DID THECORONAVIRUS THROW ALL YOURPREPARATIONS OFF FOR 2020?

IHAD THREE REALLY GOOD HORSESTHAT WERE ON A PERFECTSCHEDULE ON THE KENTUCKY DERBYTHIS YEAR, BUT WHEN THAT GOTCANCLED OUT, THAT SORT OF BLEWEVERYTHING.

IT'S ONE OF THOSETHINGS, WHERE, IT'S MOREIMPORTANT THAT EVERYBODY ISSAFE.

THE KENTUCKY DERBYWITHOUT A CROWD WOULDN'T BETHAT EXCITING SO THEY MOVED ITTO SEPTEMBER 5TH.

WE JUSTCHANGE EVERYTHING AROUND.

IHAVE A COUPLE OF MY GOOD ONESRUNNING THIS WEEK AT OAKLAWNPARK IN THE ARKANSAS DERBY BUTAT LEAST WE HAVE SOME ACTIONGOING ON.

LET'S TALK ABOUT THEARKANSAS DERBY.

WHAT ARE YOURTHOUGHTS ON IT BEING RUN INTWO PARTS THIS YEAR?

WELL,THEY DID US A FAVOR.THEYREALLY BENT OVER BACKWARDS.

IHAVE TWO REALLY TOP HORSES.

IHAVE CHARLATAN.

HE'SUNDEFEATED IN HIS TWO STARTS.AND NADAL IS IN THE OTHER HALFAND HE'S UNDEFEATED.

HE WONTHE REBEL SO THEY'LL PROBABLYBE THE FAVORITES IN EACH RACE.I'M FINE WITH THAT.

THERE'SROOM FOR ERROR WHEN YOU'RE THEHEAVY FAVORITE.

