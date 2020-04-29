tippecanoe mall reopening reaction

Its owners.

Simon property group said some of its malls are even opening sooner.

This is casuing some citizens to worry about their health.

I talked to two people who say this is (not a good idea.

Jb: as brighter days could be approaching the tippecanoe mall... sot: doesn't seem good.

Sot: i think that's an awful idea.

The idea that more than 90 stores are opening saturday.

Sot: i feel like a lot of people aren't really going to go out shop and those that do really aren't the smartest.

Kevin willey works at the best buy...look...it's 500 feet away.

He doesn't think the mall's reopening could give his electronics store more foot traffic..instead he thinks there will be more covid-19.

Sot: it may spark people coming otu but then we may have more coronavirus.

Lafayette resident amber brandt feels the same way ..

But cabin fever is starting to set in.

Sot: i think everyone is going stir crazy in their house so a reason to get out they'll do it.

However brandt won't be one of those people out.

Sot: i'm not even going to the grocery store.

I have been getting my groceries delivered to my house.

Other than going out to work i haven't even been out in public at all.

Willey says being out in public is what people are starving for.

+ sot: a lot of people want to get back to work and they want to go out and do what they want to do and they feel like i dont know the government is oppressing them by making them stay home.

Gov.

Holcomb's stay at home order is set to expire friday, may 1st at 11:59 p.m.

Until then and even after brandt and willey both say with corona virus cases rising it's not safe.

Sot: i just still think it's too soon to open back up.

Holcomb says he has been in contact with simon property group.

