New Jaguar F-TYPE P300 First Edition Coupé Design in Eiger Grey

The new Jaguar F-TYPE looks more beautiful than ever and embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form.The two-seat sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with an even more muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details.The range of powerful, responsive engines includes four-, six- and eight-cylinder options, all matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.F-TYPE’s award-winning design has evolved still further with a focus on even greater purity and discipline to the perfectly-sculpted form.

Super-slim pixel LED headlights** with subtly updated signature ‘Calligraphy’ J daytime running lights, and sweeping direction indicators, blend perfectly into the ‘liquid metal’ surfacing of the new clamshell bonnet, exaggerating the car’s visual width and accentuating its assertive stance.

The new front bumper and subtly enlarged grille deliver even more visual impact and presence.