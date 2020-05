MGM Resorts cancels entertainment through June Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 weeks ago MGM Resorts cancels entertainment through June MGM Resorts cancels entertainment through June 30 at its Las Vegas resorts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

HEADLINERS SCHEDULED TO PERFORM IN MAY INCLUDED JAY LENO AT THE MIRAGE...AEROSMITH AT PARK M-G-M...AND BON JOVI AT T-MOBILE ARENA. RESIDENCIES...SUCH AS CARROT TOP AT THE LUXOR AND DAVID COPPERFIELD AT THE M-G-M GRAND...AS WELL AS ALL CIRQUE DU SOLIEL SHOWS ARE SUSPENDED THROUGH JUNE 30TH.





