Special Journey of Irrfan Khan: from a struggling actor to a success story: Watch | Oneindia News

Today is an extremely sad day for as the Country has lost a gem...Actor Irrfan Khan has died in Mumbai today.

His sudden demise has left everyone in a deep shock.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

The acclaimed actor battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai a few months ago after being treated in the UK.

He was rushed to hospital yesterday following a colon infection and then his condition deteriorated.

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

Irrfan Khan's journey in Bollywood was full of struggle, the actor first started his journey from television and did serials like ‘Chanakya’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’,

