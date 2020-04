Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published now Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister President Maduro removed president of state oil company PDVSA and replaced him with Tareck El Aissami, a confidant who has been indicted by US Justice Department for alleged drug trafficking.

