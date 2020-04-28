Global  

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published
The US has surpassed one million cases - making up one third of the global Covid-19 count and while many states in the country remain in lockdown President Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open amid growing fears of shortages.

In the UK Millions of people will have access to testing starting today, the news comes as 4,300 coronavirus deaths in care homes across England and Wales were recorded in a fortnight, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

From May 11th, when the country starts easing lockdown measures, people in France will be required to wear masks on public transportation and in schools.

Canada’s parliament held its first virtual meeting with all 338 MPs, the officials will be supplementing their normal in-person weekly meetings with video conferencing through May.

In Germany a group of doctors calling themselves “Blanke Bedenken” or “Bare Concerns” are protesting the lack of available personal protective equipment by posing nude.

And organisers of the Oscars have temporarily changed the rules to allow films released on streaming services to be nominated for Academy Awards.

