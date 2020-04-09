Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping Your Glasses From Fogging Up While Wearing A Face Mask

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Keeping Your Glasses From Fogging Up While Wearing A Face Mask

Keeping Your Glasses From Fogging Up While Wearing A Face Mask

If your eyeglasses are fogging up while you’re wearing your mask, you’re not alone.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chriswelch

Chris Welch RT @cgartenberg: Ok glasses wearing friends how are YOU keeping your glasses from fogging up when wearing a mask? What’s the secret? 8 hours ago

cgartenberg

Chaim Gartenberg Ok glasses wearing friends how are YOU keeping your glasses from fogging up when wearing a mask? What’s the secret? 9 hours ago

DonnachieMAD

MickD @MattHancock Matt when you adding impaired vision to symptoms/ effects of covid? Dominic Cummings suffered eyesight… https://t.co/m1FMuglj6E 9 hours ago

galaxiou

Elnigma @Soothing_Relief @Dubya151 @darciecebula @McauleyHolmes Have you tried wearing a face shield instead? It's less eff… https://t.co/lIHsIbijkq 16 hours ago

workwithnature1

graham RT @OnTheSauceAgain: I’ve always been a big fan of different types of glassware, perhaps because in Finland we make them so well, but as a… 23 hours ago

OnTheSauceAgain

Inka Larissa I’ve always been a big fan of different types of glassware, perhaps because in Finland we make them so well, but as… https://t.co/D8qSLyHPV7 1 day ago

CAFleming419

Chris Fleming @amandamull Any tricks to keeping your glasses from fogging up? 3 days ago

HollySearle1

Holly Searle @LennyHenry Len, l am watching your fabulous Imagine. Where are your blue glasses from? Saw you at the SouthBank an… https://t.co/dpfLUwKk65 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fixes For Foggy Glasses [Video]

Fixes For Foggy Glasses

Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield has some tips for keeping your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mandated mask.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:04Published
How to Properly Wear a Face Mask [Video]

How to Properly Wear a Face Mask

The CDC now advises everyone to wear a face mask in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published