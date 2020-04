Billleslie18esq RT @derekjames150: If #BorisJohnson's Government made mistakes dealing with #Covid19 whilst acting in the best interests of the British peo… 3 minutes ago

Dr Susan iacovou RT @FreddieBailey96: Boris Johnson has just said ‘many people will be looking at our apparent success’ in dealing with the #Coronavirus De… 9 minutes ago

Mother 🖤👑 This whole mess is triggering anxiety in sooooo many ways! We are not just dealing with a pandemic, but we’re also… https://t.co/3XHvL9Zjqb 18 minutes ago

Mariam b RT @CoveredInWords: Many mistakenly believe that Islam does not tolerate the existence of other religions present in the world. This thr… 32 minutes ago