BESHEAR APOLOGIZES TO TUPAC SHAKUR

Governor andy beshear apologizing to a kentucky resident?

After comments he made during his monday press conference.... governor beshear said monday someone in kentucky someone applied for unemployment benefits under the name tupac shakur.

The same name as a famous rap artist who was killed in the 90's.

The governor said he called the man on the phone to apologize.

I apologize.

I told him how it happened.

But i owned it.

It's my fault.

He was gracious.

Said i'm sorry if i embarrassed him or cost him any attention.

He didn't want governor beshear