Linkin Park's new music on hold during coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published 10 hours ago Linkin Park's new music on hold during coronavirus pandemic The coronavirus outbreak has forced rockers Linkin Park to press pause on the band's first new material since the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Recent related news from verified sources Linkin Park Put Plan for New Music on Hold Over Coronavirus Pandemic Bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell reveals on the Dan Really Likes Wine livestream that the band had...

