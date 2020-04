Bethenny Frankel thanks Lily Collins for $20,000 donation to her charity Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 hours ago Bethenny Frankel thanks Lily Collins for $20,000 donation to her charity U.S. TV personality Bethenny Frankel has reached out to thank actress Lily Collins for making a $20,000 dollar donation to her charity amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Bethenny Frankel thanks Lily Collins for $20,000 donation to her charity - https://t.co/f8Sh2KTB8U 8 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Bethenny Frankel thanks Lily Collins for $20,000 donation to her charity… https://t.co/V67lpjE4ai 8 hours ago