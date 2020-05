Emma Bunton has teased "some quite exciting things" to come from the Spice Girls, as she says the group are keen to head out on tour again, especially internationally.



Tweets about this Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Emma Bunton has teased 'some quite exciting things' to come from the Spice Girls - #EmmaBuntonOff… 19 hours ago Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Emma Bunton teases ‘some quite exciting things’ to come from the Spice Girls – Music News https://t.… 22 hours ago Maurice Dekatt Emma Bunton teases 'some quite exciting things' to come from the Spice Girls https://t.co/Wb2k1qzWPS 1 day ago Galih Sebastian Emma Bunton teases 'some quite exciting things' to come from the Spice Girls The 44-year-old singer - who is known… https://t.co/KDvYsStdOF 1 day ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Emma Bunton teases ‘some quite exciting things’ to come from the Spice Girls – Music News https://t.co/i9vQZw6KeJ 2 days ago Echoingwalls Music Emma Bunton teases 'some quite exciting things' to come from the Spice Girls - The 44-year-old singer – who is know… https://t.co/QLyMoIQkjh 2 days ago The Ultimate UK Chart Emma Bunton teases ‘some quite exciting things’ to come from the Spice Girls https://t.co/ODD7Tuy02A https://t.co/uVgNcZpU2Z 2 days ago gen21 Emma Bunton teases 'some quite exciting things' to come from the Spice Girls The 44-year-old singer - who is known… https://t.co/U917sMZOZ2 2 days ago