Olympics future uncertain for Thai boxer after coronavirus throws jab at plans

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAI BOXER, CHATCHAI-DECHA BUTDEE, SAYING: "I was a bit frustrated, because according to the plan laid out by the Thai Boxing Federation, I am supposed to be in France right now, gathering (boxing) experience and studying my opponents.

But now that things have changed, we're back to square one." 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAI BOXER, CHATCHAI-DECHA BUTDEE, SAYING: "Others may think that it's an advantage that we have another year to prepare ourselves.

But actually, we had everything planned for this year.

That plan has collapsed and we have to start over for next year." 10.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAI BOXER, CHATCHAI-DECHA BUTDEE, SAYING: "I originally planned to end my career after this year's Olympic games as I'm getting older.

If the Olympics has to be postponed for another two to three years, I would just give up my place in the games." 12.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAI BOXER, CHATCHAI-DECHA BUTDEE, SAYING: "If we only just keep training without being able to compete in matches, we won't gain experience and will get stage fright.

It would be too nerve-wracking to get back into the ring after a long period of time and we would lack the confidence." 14.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAI BOXER, CHATCHAI-DECHA BUTDEE, SAYING: "This will be my last Olympic games.

I hope that I could bring back at least a medal before I retire." 16.

ALLEYWAY LEADING TO CHATCHAI-DECHA'S HOUSE STORY: Thai boxer Chatchai-decha Butdee is doing his best not to feel knocked out by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

The 35-year-old is keeping up with a strict training schedule from his home in Bangkok, as boxing camps and arenas in Thailand have been shuttered since mid-March after an outbreak at one arena caused virus cases to spike.

"I was a bit frustrated because according to the plan laid out by the Thai Boxing Federation, I am supposed to be in France right now, gathering (boxing) experience and studying my opponents.

But now that things have changed, we're back to square one," Chatchai-decha said on Wednesday (April 29).

Boxing has been a lifelong career for Chatchai-decha.

He began at the age of eight and has been competing professionally since 2000.

Now, he says it's a race against the clock.

"I originally planned to end my career after this year's Olympic games as I'm getting older.

If the Olympics has to be postponed for another two to three years, I would just give up my place in the games," Chatchai-decha told Reuters.

For now, he is continuing to train for four hours a day, five days a week, working on his punches and sit-ups.

The Games, originally set to start in July this year, have been rescheduled for 2021, to be held over July 23 to Aug.

8.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told Nikkan Sports on Tuesday (April 28) that the Games would be "scrapped" if they could not take place in 2021.

Thailand reported on Wednesday nine new coronavirus infections but no deaths, taking to 2,947 cases and 54 deaths its tally since the outbreak began in January.

It was the third day that new infections stayed in the single digits, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

(Production: Vorasit Satienlerk, Juarawee Kittisilpa)