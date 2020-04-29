UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she saw 'no reason why' the Home Office should extend the deadline applications to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

Facing questions from the Commons Home Affairs Committee, she said: “The EUSS has been a great success.

“There is still over a year to apply yet.

I think it’s important to recognise that throughout (coronavirus) support has not stopped.

Let me be really clear on that, support has not stopped.

“We are still receiving approximately 2,000 applications every single day.

“We are absolutely there still providing support.” She said from March 25 to April 19 over 20,000 emails had been received, adding: “So we are carrying on.

So at this stage, we see no reason why, to answer your question, to extend the deadline when there is still over a year to apply.”