Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Priti Patel > UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary

UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary

UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she saw 'no reason why' the Home Office should extend the deadline applications to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

Facing questions from the Commons Home Affairs Committee, she said: “The EUSS has been a great success.

“There is still over a year to apply yet.

I think it’s important to recognise that throughout (coronavirus) support has not stopped.

Let me be really clear on that, support has not stopped.

“We are still receiving approximately 2,000 applications every single day.

“We are absolutely there still providing support.” She said from March 25 to April 19 over 20,000 emails had been received, adding: “So we are carrying on.

So at this stage, we see no reason why, to answer your question, to extend the deadline when there is still over a year to apply.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Finkley1

Dale Latimer #CorbynOutrider RT @MayaGoodfellow: Priti Patel refuses to extend the deadline for EU settled status applications, even though people will have been impact… 9 hours ago

RChance55

RMChance55 RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary https://t.co/29Odc7EwBM 12 hours ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary https://t.co/29Odc7EwBM 15 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) UK won't extend deadline for EU settled status applications, says Home Secretary: https://t.co/0XFoSD8Z4h #PritiPatel 16 hours ago

BernadetteC23

Bernadette Kelly #StayHomeSaveLives RT @DannyShawBBC: Asked about EU settlement scheme @patel4witham takes a long time to say the Home Office sees “no reason” to extend deadli… 18 hours ago

DannyShawBBC

Danny Shaw Asked about EU settlement scheme @patel4witham takes a long time to say the Home Office sees “no reason” to extend… https://t.co/aXxkoXCmr6 18 hours ago

MayaGoodfellow

Maya Goodfellow Priti Patel refuses to extend the deadline for EU settled status applications, even though people will have been im… https://t.co/qXinMm156V 18 hours ago