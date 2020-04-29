Global  

Dharawal elder recounts Captain Cook's arrival in Australia 250 years ago

Dharawal elder recounts Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia 250 years ago

Dharawal elder recounts Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia 250 years ago

To mark 250 years since British explorers landed in Australia for the first time, authorities are planning to unveil new memorials at Captain James Cook's landing site in Botany Bay, while a replica Endeavour sailing vessel will circumnavigate Australia – when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

But one Aboriginal elder, who grew up on the shores of Botany Bay and has spent years involved in the resurrection of his Indigenous Dharawal culture, explains why Aboriginal people will not be celebrating.

