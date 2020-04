Health Headlines - 4-28-20

THE C-D-C SAYS THE RISK OFANIMALS SPREADING CORONAVIRUS TOHUMANS IS LOW... BUT THE AGENCYSAYS IT APPEARS THAT PEOPLE CANSPREAD THE VIRUSTO ANIMALS IN SOME SITUATIONS.THAT'S WAS THE CASE FOR ONENORTH CAROLINA FAMILY WHO'S PUGNOW HAS THEVIRUS.KIRSTEN GUITERREZ HAS THE STORY.DR. HEATHER MCLEAN: "THIS HASBEEN VERY STRESSFUL AND WE'REGRATEFUL WE MADE IT THROUGH."HEATHER MCLEAN AND HER FAMILY OFFOUR ARE FRESH OUT OFQUARANTINE.IN MARCH, ALL MEMBERS OF THEFAMILY, EXCEPT HER DAUGHTER,TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.14-19DR. HEATHER MCLEAN: "WE'VE ALLRECOVERED.

WE'VE FELT GREAT FORTHE LAST TWO WEEKS.EVERYTHING SEEMS VERY BACK TONORMAL."ON APRIL FIRST THE FAMILY JOINEDA NEW STUDY CONDUCTED BY DUKE.DR. HEATHER MCLEAN: "THEY ALLCAME OUT TO OUR HOUSE AND DIDBLOOD SAMPLES.

FOR THE HUMANS,THEY SWABBED OUR NOSES AS WELLAS OUR MOUTHS, AND THEN FOR THEANIMALS THEY DID ORAL SWABS FORBOTH DOGS AND THE CAT."TO HER SURPRISE, MCLEAN SAYS ONEOF HER PETS TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE CORONAVIRUS.THE STUDY SHOWED WINSTON, THEFAMILY'S FUN-LOVING PUG,CONTRACTED THE VIRUS.RESEARCHERS TELL US TO THEIRKNOWLEDGE, THIS IS THE FIRSTINSTANCE IN WHICH THECORONAVIRUSHAS BEEN DETECTED IN A DOG.DR. HEATHER MCLEAN: "IT WAS KINDOF IN THE MIDST OF WHEN WE WEREALL SICK."MCLEAN NOTICED SOMETHING WASOFF.DR. HEATHER MCLEAN: "HISSYMPTOMS WERE MILD.

PUGS ARE ALITTLE UNUSUAL IN THAT THEYCOUGH ANDSNEEZE IN A VERY STRANGE WAY.

SOIT ALMOST SEEMS LIKE HE WAS VERYGAGGY, AND THERE WAS ONE DAYWHEN HE DIDN'T WANT TO EAT HISBREAKFAST, AND IF YOU KNOW PUGSYOU KNOW THEY LOVE TO EAT, SOTHAT SEEMED VERY UNUSUAL,"THE FAMILY SAYS WINSTON IS DOINGA LOT BETTER AND WINSTON WASONLY SICK FOR A FEW DAYS.DR. HEATHER MCLEAN: "HOPEFULLYWE'LL LEARN MORE THROUGH THERESEARCH STUDY, AND ITHINK BECAUSE THERE'S NOT A LOTOF STUDIES AND SAMPLING PETS, WEJUST DON'T KNOW YET.

MY ADVICEIS JUST NOT TO GET TOO WORRIEDABOUT IT,"DOCTOR MCLEAN IS A PEDIATRICIANAT DUKE AND HUR HUSBAND WORKS INTHE E-R ATU-N-C HOSPITAL.THEY THINK ITS POSSIBLE ONE OFTHEM GOT THE VIRUS AT WORK ANDTHE PUG CAUGHT IT FROM THEM.THE C-D-C SAYS TREAT PETS LIKEHUMAN FAMILY MEMBERS.DON'T LET THEM INTERACT WITHPEOPLE OR ANIMALS OUTSIDE YOURHOME.IF SOMEONE IN YOUR HOME GETSSICK... ISOLATE THEM FROMEVERYONE ELSEINCLUDING OTHER PETS.FURTHER STUDIES ARE NEEDED TOUNDERSTAND IF AND HOW DIFFERENTANIMALS COULD BE AFFECTED BY THECORONAVIRU