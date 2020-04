An unknown trumpeter in Manhattan's neighbourhood of Chelsea was heard playing Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" on April 27.

The tune followed New Yorkers' applause for health care workers battling on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmer, Jennever Pelaez, posted the video online hoping that somebody would recognise the mysterious musician.

Pelaez said: "It’s my favorite thing that happened yesterday, and probably this entire week too."