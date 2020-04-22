Global  

Home Secretary warns social distancing will outlast lockdown

Home Secretary Priti Patel says social distancing measures will continue beyond lockdown, although she could not say when the Government would ease restrictions.

“Even before people go back to work there is a job to do yet in terms of securing work places," said Ms Patel.

"The fact of the matter is we will not go back to how we were in early March.

“There’ll be new norms that will inevitably come off in the way in which social distancing is now dominating our lives and is affecting society."

