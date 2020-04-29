Dominic Raab and Sir Keir Starmer congratulate PM and Carrie Symonds on baby boy
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
The Foreign Secretary and leader of the opposition took time during Prime Minister's Questions to congratulate Boris Johnson and his fiancee on their new baby boy.
Dominic Raab also used the opportunity to send his condolences to families of key workers who have lost loved ones in the crisis.