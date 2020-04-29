Happy Birthday, Jerry Seinfeld!

Jerome Allen Seinfeld turns 66 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the comedian.

1.

He was named the “12th Greatest Stand-Up Comedian of All Time” by Comedy Central in 2005.

2.

Seinfeld said he was the first person to receive the American Express Black Card.

3.

He loves white sneakers.

4.

One of his favorite scenes from ‘Seinfeld’ is in the episode, “The Pothole.” 5.

He co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the animated film, 'Bee Movie.'