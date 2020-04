"Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest Video Credit: EyePress News - English - Duration: 01:07s - Published 30 minutes ago "Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest **Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. CHINA - A North Korea leader Kim Jong Un lookalike appeared in a protest in Hong Kong's IFC on April 28, 2020 amid rumor about the real leader's death of heart surgery. "Kim Jong Un" appeared in Hong Kong protest 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death



South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago