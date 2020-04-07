Governor Tate Reeves briefs on cares fund

His daily news briefing - governor tate reeves shed some light on how to spend the care act money from the federal government..

Governor reeves said he has been in meetings with county and city officials about how exactly to spend that money... reeves said he hired a third- party team to oversee the distribution of the funds " it can mean ipads for kids that cant afford them, it can mean higher pay for mississippi workers, it can mean help for our cities and our counties, it can mean relief for our small businesses.."

The governor went on to say improving distaance education will be a top priority with the care act funds..

The mississippi center