Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stacey Abrams > Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP

Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP

Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP

Joe Biden has pledged to pick a female running mate.

According to Business Insider, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has not been shy about her ambitions to win the spot.

Behind the scenes, Abrams has been calling Democratic power brokers.

Politico reported she she has been asking them to lobby Biden's team on her behalf.

She has also very publicly stated that she is interested in the role.

Abrams has only increased her public campaigning in recent weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stacey Abrams Denies Double Standard on Joe Biden, Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Claims

Former Georgia state representative *Stacey Abrams* doubled down on Tuesday night and said she stands...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The NY Times Calls Out Biden For "Inaccuracies" [Video]

The NY Times Calls Out Biden For "Inaccuracies"

On April 12th, 2020 the NY Times published a story about the allegations of sex assault made against Joe Biden. Biden and prominent Democrats say the Times story proves the allegations against Biden..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Why Are Women's Groups Silent On Biden's Sex Assault Allegations? [Video]

Why Are Women's Groups Silent On Biden's Sex Assault Allegations?

There are very credible allegations of sexual assault against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Women’s groups and prominent feminist figures have remained almost universally..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published