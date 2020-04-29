Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP

Joe Biden has pledged to pick a female running mate.

According to Business Insider, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has not been shy about her ambitions to win the spot.

Behind the scenes, Abrams has been calling Democratic power brokers.

Politico reported she she has been asking them to lobby Biden's team on her behalf.

She has also very publicly stated that she is interested in the role.

Abrams has only increased her public campaigning in recent weeks.

Abrams is popular in Democratic circles.

However, she has less experience than governors, Senators, and former presidential candidates also rumored for the job.

"She will need to advocate for herself if she wants consideration," said Niambi Carter, a political science professor at Howard University.

Abrams has also promoted the idea that Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate.