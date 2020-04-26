Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party
|
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party
In 2019, Tara Reade, a senate staffer, accused Joe biden of sexual harassment and assault.
Her account got little traction during the Democratic primary.
According to Politico, her allegations have now snowballed into a major headache for the Democratic party.
“Just getting pulled into that discussion harms Biden,” said Amanda Renteria, who was national political director of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.