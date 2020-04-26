Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party

Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party

Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party

In 2019, Tara Reade, a senate staffer, accused Joe biden of sexual harassment and assault.

Her account got little traction during the Democratic primary.

According to Politico, her allegations have now snowballed into a major headache for the Democratic party.

“Just getting pulled into that discussion harms Biden,” said Amanda Renteria, who was national political director of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic leaders in Congress remain mum on Biden sexual assault allegations despite mounting uproar from progressives

Democratic leaders in Congress continued on Sunday to remain quiet on the sexual assault allegations...
FOXNews.com - Published

Perez haunted by calls for candidates who ‘engaged in sexual misconduct’ to ‘step aside,’ amid Biden claims

A strong statement from Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in 2017 regarding sexual...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this