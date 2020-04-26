Global  

Allegations Against Biden Rock The Democratic Party

In 2019, Tara Reade, a senate staffer, accused Joe biden of sexual harassment and assault.

Her account got little traction during the Democratic primary.

According to Politico, her allegations have now snowballed into a major headache for the Democratic party.

“Just getting pulled into that discussion harms Biden,” said Amanda Renteria, who was national political director of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

What you’ve learned in the last 48 hours is this is a narrative folks are going to want to push.” Several prominent women in the Democratic party have either ignored the allegations or made it clear they stand by Biden.

