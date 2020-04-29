Global  

World Dance Day: Performers across the globe pay tribute to Covid-19 health workers | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:29s - Published
As people all around the globe are celebrating World Dance Day on April 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic, performers from multiple countries and different backgrounds have come together on the occasion to thanks frontline health workers.

More than 80 dancers, choreographers from different background have featured in a 30-minute short movie dedicated to healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of this war against COVID-19.

