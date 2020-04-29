Americans Are Starting to Have 'Quarantine Fatigue,' Study Says Researchers at the Maryland Transportation Institute say social distancing efforts dropped three percent across the U.S. in the last week.

The findings were based on cell phone location data that was collected over the past few months.

This is the first time the team has seen a decline since March.

The institute's Dr. Lei Zhang chalks it up to Americans being tired of staying at home.

Dr. Lei Zhang, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Lei Zhang, via NBC News The data comes as some states in the southern U.S. are beginning to lift restrictions.

According to the study, Louisiana and North Carolina recorded the biggest recent activity jumps.

New York, which leads in COVID-19 cases, has seen its percentage of people staying home fall four percent in the last week.

California's percentage over that time has dropped two percent as residents flock to beaches.

Despite a decline in cases, Zhang says the government should warn people that COVID-19 is still dangerous.

Dr. Lei Zhang, via 'The New York Times'