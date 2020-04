Recent related videos from verified sources Heath Ledger refused to present at Oscars over Brokeback Mountain joke



Jake Gyllenhaal's Brokeback Mountain co-star Heath Ledger refused to present at the Oscars over an offensive joke about the film. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Jake Gyllenhaal has claimed Heath Ledger snubbed an offer to present at the Oscars



Jake Gyllenhaal has claimed Heath Ledger snubbed an offer to present at the Oscars The pair were asked to be involved in an opening for the 2007 Academy Awards that made fun of their movie 'Brokeback.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago