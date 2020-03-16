|
|
Allegra Edwards On "Briarpatch" & Amazon's "Upload"
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 08:21s - Published
Allegra Edwards On "Briarpatch" & Amazon's "Upload"
The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her first recurring role on "Briarpatch" with Rosario Dawson and first time showrunner Andy Greenwald.
Plus, Edwards previews her role in the new Greg Daniels Amazon series "Upload."
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Upload on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Upload Season 1 starring Andy Allo, Robbie Amell, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson!
Release Date: May 1, 2020 on..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:13Published
Upload Season 1
Upload Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis:From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes UPLOAD, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be "uploaded" into..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:13Published
|