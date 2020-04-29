What you need to know: April 29

Welcome back.

Happening today at noon, governor newsom is set to provide the latest updates on the state's coronavirus response... at his briefing tuesday..

The governor unveiled plans for what the state's reopening could look like.

And...he announced a four-part plan to changes inthe stay at home order... you can watch it streamed live from the governors twitter and faceook pages... pg&e will be holding a webinar today on the community wildfire safety program this will be for customers in butte, plumas, and lassen counties the event is to share information about pg & e's plans to prevent wildfires and reduce the impacts of public safety power shutoff (psps) events..

Visit action news now.com, look under news, then newslinks, to find out how to take part in this webinar.

Butte county supervisors voted unanimously to send a letter to the governor supporting mail- in only ballots statewide in the upcoming november general election.

The letter says many election poll volunteers and staff members have indicated they would not serve in november because of the virus..

Tehama county has proposed a similar plan.

The airline industry is adapting to travel in the age of coronavirus... jet blue airways says beginning may 4th... all passengers must wear a mask... from check-in through disembarking.

Both united and american airlines are following suit - united reps say masks will be available for passengers - wearing them is encouraged but not mandatory.

### the u.s. department of health and human services is warning that scammers are targeting medicare recipients... offering virus tests in exchange for personal information.

H-h-s.

Represenatives say be cautious of*an* unsolicited requests for your medicare or medicaid numbers, and be suspicious of unexpected calls or visitors offering tests of supplies.

### president trump is using the defense production act to order meat and poultry plants hit hard by the coronavirus to stay open.

More than a dozen plants have closed because of covid-19 among their workers.

The president's order provides more protective gear - but workers fear it's not enough.

They want daily testing.

One union says 20 employees have died.

The federal reserve wraps up it's two-day meeting today.

Experts say the fed could provide more details on the moves it made to help the economy and financial markets since the coronavirus pandemic.

The fed could also provide clarity on exactly how much damage the virus has done to the economy.

