Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What you need to know: April 29

What you need to know: April 29

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
What you need to know: April 29

What you need to know: April 29

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on April 29.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: April 29

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Happening today at noon, governor newsom is set to provide the latest updates on the state's coronavirus response... at his briefing tuesday..

The governor unveiled plans for what the state's reopening could look like.

And...he announced a four-part plan to changes inthe stay at home order... you can watch it streamed live from the governors twitter and faceook pages... pg&amp;e will be holding a webinar today on the community wildfire safety program this will be for customers in butte, plumas, and lassen counties the event is to share information about pg &amp; e's plans to prevent wildfires and reduce the impacts of public safety power shutoff (psps) events..

Visit action news now.com, look under news, then newslinks, to find out how to take part in this webinar.

Butte county supervisors voted unanimously to send a letter to the governor supporting mail- in only ballots statewide in the upcoming november general election.

The letter says many election poll volunteers and staff members have indicated they would not serve in november because of the virus..

Tehama county has proposed a similar plan.

The airline industry is adapting to travel in the age of coronavirus... jet blue airways says beginning may 4th... all passengers must wear a mask... from check-in through disembarking.

Both united and american airlines are following suit - united reps say masks will be available for passengers - wearing them is encouraged but not mandatory.

### the u.s. department of health and human services is warning that scammers are targeting medicare recipients... offering virus tests in exchange for personal information.

H-h-s.

Represenatives say be cautious of*an* unsolicited requests for your medicare or medicaid numbers, and be suspicious of unexpected calls or visitors offering tests of supplies.

### president trump is using the defense production act to order meat and poultry plants hit hard by the coronavirus to stay open.

More than a dozen plants have closed because of covid-19 among their workers.

The president's order provides more protective gear - but workers fear it's not enough.

They want daily testing.

One union says 20 employees have died.

The federal reserve wraps up it's two-day meeting today.

Experts say the fed could provide more details on the moves it made to help the economy and financial markets since the coronavirus pandemic.

The fed could also provide clarity on exactly how much damage the virus has done to the economy.

Fed chair jerome powell is set to hold a virtual press conference this afternoon### you're never



Recent related news from verified sources

Irrfan Khan passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Raveena Tandon share condolences on Twitter

Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour for the last two months, passed...
Mid-Day - Published

Terrific, phenomenal, legend: Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Bollywood star Irrfan was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

linksquares

LinkSquares What do you need to know about the rise of digital operations platforms for #legal teams? Join the webinar tomorrow… https://t.co/tViOdFsoeT 1 minute ago

TheAgenda

The Agenda | TVO COVID-19: What you need to know for April 29 — The latest coronavirus updates from across Ontario… https://t.co/2YGH9XEf15 9 minutes ago

kerrymwxoxo

a RT @Americares: Americares, what you need to know today, Tues April 28 💛 #ItsNoJoke comedy fest STREAMING FRI MAY 1 @ 8 PM ET • 5 PM PT 💙 J… 12 minutes ago

RyersonGraduate

Ryerson University Graduate Studies RT @RUFacultyofArts: Join the Faculty of Arts Youth Worker Rights Hub for their first virtual event 'Student funding in the Pandemic: What… 12 minutes ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now NEED TO KNOW: Butte County supervisors voted unanimously to send a letter to the governor supporting mail-in only b… https://t.co/NUvqbuGNAn 14 minutes ago

jackie70111

Jackie💗There's a fine line between genius & crazy RT @JimWill_KAG: 🚨NJGOP COVID-19 UPDATE🚨 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 What you need to know today. https://t.co/Hajw6punyk @NJGOP… 15 minutes ago

highgroundadv

HighGround Advisors Studies have shown that over 90% of an investment portfolio’s return variability is due to asset allocation. Find o… https://t.co/VSDNKm25bI 16 minutes ago

Justaminute65_

Shakeerah What you need to know about coronavirus on Wednesday, April 29 https://t.co/jbcmPfvr2E 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: 1 Million Cases, Meat Supply Update [Video]

Need 2 Know: 1 Million Cases, Meat Supply Update

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 10:09Published
North Carolina anti-lockdown protest amid COVID-19 [Video]

North Carolina anti-lockdown protest amid COVID-19

An anti-lockdown protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, has protesters with signs such as "Let People Go to Church," I need a haircut," and "The only shot I take (gunshot)" filmed on Tuesday (April 28).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 15:04Published