Let's Get Gardening This Spring!

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:50s - Published
Being outside is great for your health; especially if you partake in outdoor activities such as hiking, or gardening.

And with Mother's Day around the corner, getting her a beautiful gift that can be assembled at home, or be used in her garden, is the perfect choice this year!

Shady Lane Greenhouse's Heidi Hornung joins us to talk about everything gardening, the perfect mother's day gift, and how to get the kids outside!

You can find all the beautiful plants and flowers for Mother's Day at Shady Lane Greenhouse in Menomonee Falls.

They are open Monday-Friday from 8-5PM, Saturday from 9-4PM, and Sunday 10-4PM.

You can also visit their website at www.shadylanegreenhouse.com for all your gardening needs.

