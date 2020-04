Allbirds Rolls Out Its First Running Shoe Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published 44 minutes ago Allbirds Rolls Out Its First Running Shoe Allbirds, the New Zealand-American footwear company known for making comfy shoes out of sustainable material, is rolling out a new running shoe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jon Gauthier RT @BakerMachado: BREAKING: US economy shrank at 4.8% last quarter, worst showing since 2008 Here’s your @cheddar business headlines for A… 3 hours ago Baker Machado BREAKING: US economy shrank at 4.8% last quarter, worst showing since 2008 Here’s your @cheddar business headlines… https://t.co/isp3pXyRD1 3 hours ago