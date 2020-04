Refugee Students Continuing Learning Via Radio Lessons During COVID-19 Shutdown Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published 20 hours ago Refugee Students Continuing Learning Via Radio Lessons During COVID-19 Shutdown While schools in Kenya have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, teachers at a refugee camp there have found a clever way to continue teaching students: over the community radio. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this