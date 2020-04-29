Standoff SJPD (4-28-20)

Standoff in midtown lasted until well after dawn this morning, but finally did end with st.

Joseph police handling the situation without injury.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

The incident wasn't without its drama.

Joseph police were called to this house behind me in the early hours after reports of shots fired where a four hour standoff ensued.

Officers were called to the house near n.

22nd and jones street around 4 am.police say they were responding to a call of shots fired outside the house police say more shots were fired team was called in to take over the situation...the standoff would last over the next four hours as the suspect refused to come out of the house end around 8:30 when officers were forced to smoke him out with tear gas during the operation, we deployed some gas into the residence which forced him onto the roof.

We were able to talk to him and finally after awhile of talking to him, he decided it was in his best interest to peacefully go with us.

The main concern was just making sure everyone was safe.

Our job at the end of the day is to make sure that the citizens are safe, the officers are safe and the suspects are safe.

Hopefully get him into custody and get him whatever help he may need or take him to jail if that's where he needs to go."

No one was hurt during the ordeal joseph police say the dogs at the house posed an added obstacle to the call.they had to be careful not to spook the dogs and cause them to bite an officer.

Joseph police say no similar calls have been made to this residence beforereporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news an added note to this story.

Kilee tells us that police have not yet released the name of the