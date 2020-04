New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Camden County

CENTER IN PHILADELPHIA, THIS ISCBS3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".NOW AT NOON YOU'RE LOOKINGLIVE PICTURE OF A NEW TESTINGSITE FOR COVID-19 THAT'S OPENINGRIGHT NOW IN CAMDEN.GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYONE, I'M JIMDONOVAN.WELCOME TO CBS3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS" AT NOON.NOW STREAMING LIVE ON CBSNPHILLY.LET'S TAKE LIVE LOOK AT THE NEWTESTING SITE RIGHT NOW.IT'S OPEN ON MT.

EPHRAIM AVENUE.IT IS OUTSIDE OF THE MOTORVEHICLE COMMISSION OFFICE THERE.THIS IS ONE OF TWO NEW TESTINGSITES THAT'S OPENING IN CAMDEN.CAMDEN COUNTY FREEHOLDERDIRECTOR LUCA PELLEY SAYS THEIDEA IS TO REACH MORE PEOPLE.WE'RE GETTING A TRUE, TRUENUMBER OF THE NUMBER OF PEOPLEINFECTED IN THE CITY.WE'RE ABLE TO REALIZE WHAT'S AHOT SPOT AND WHAT'S NOT.AND IN THE END, RESIDENTSRESIDENTS OF THE CITY HAVEACCESS TO TESTING AND TO MEDICALCARE AND THAT WAS OUR MAINOBJECTIVE.WE'RE CERTAINLY GOING TO BUILDON THAT OBJECTIVE WITH THEOPENING OF THESE TWO SITES.CAPELLI THANKED VIRTUA HEALTHAND COOPER UNIVERSITY HELP FORTHEIR HELPS IN ASSISTING WITHTHE TESTING SITE.ANOTHER SIGHT WILL OPEN NEXTTUESDAY AT DUDLEY GRANGE.THE ONE THAT OPENED TODAY WILLALLOW PEOPLE TO EITHER DRIVE UPOR WALK UP FOR TESTING.NOW ANOTHER LIVE PICTURE OFTHE NEW TESTING SITE ON MT.EPHRAIM AVENUE.THIS SITE AND THE UPCOMING ONEAT DUDLEY GRANGE PARK WILLREPLACE THE DRIVE DRIVE-THRUSITE AT COOPERS POINT PARK ON