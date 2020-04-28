Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child Malik and Hadid have not personally announced the news, but multiple outlets claim to have confirmed it through various reputable sources.

TMZ says “family sources” told them that Hadid is 20 weeks along and that both families are “very excited” for the baby.

‘Entertainment Tonight’ claims their source spoke about the pair’s rekindled relationship, saying it was like they “never skipped a beat.” Unnamed Source, to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ ‘Us Weekly’ says that their source exclusively revealed that Hadid has “always wanted to start a family” with Malik.

No more details have been revealed at this time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CONGRATULATIONS! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together

Former One Direction bandmate and singer, Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are expecting their...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsJust Jared JrTMZ.comExtraDaily Caller


Fans Are Losing It Over Reports That Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Having a Baby

2020 had us itching for some positivity -- and we might have gotten it Tuesday (April 28) when it was...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cktiatwgirls

สาซ่า RT @jadoreloueh: “my father is zayn malik” “gigi hadid is my mom” holy***thats powerful 2 seconds ago

fvlgomez

bored 🧈 RT @stylesorbit: imagine your parents are zayn malik AND gigi hadid, your aunt is bella hadid and your uncle is the weeknd 3 seconds ago

renceee07

R N C RT @1Dtweetdiary: zayn malik's and gigi hadid's baby will be blessed with these genes https://t.co/GY1JqSmAik 3 seconds ago

smnth_v

𝐬 RT @xfillthesilence: The Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby is going to be the most gorgeous human being to ever exist, we all know that http… 5 seconds ago

luvmyobrienx

pecan pie ヅ C A L M RT @enews: As;dlkjfls we have no words: GIGI HADID IS PREGNANT! She's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik. 💕 https://t.co/hLYdBkA8qa… 6 seconds ago

izzxhm

easy RT @Agronveliu97: imagine your mum being gigi hadid your dad being zayn malik and your aunts being bella hadid and dua lipa... THE POWER. h… 6 seconds ago

jungkookiiiie97

bts💗 RT @snoopyeol: time to bring back the time when chanyeol made zayn malik panicking bcos him and gigi hadid met https://t.co/E81LHbX9La 7 seconds ago

nmoni_1Der

Nisa Rahman🇧🇩 RT @billboard: Fans are going wild after it was reported that #ZaynMalik and #GigiHadid are expecting their first child together. 👀 See so… 7 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are Expecting a Baby! [Video]

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are Expecting a Baby!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are Expecting a Baby!

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:09Published
Gigi Hadid reportedly pregnant [Video]

Gigi Hadid reportedly pregnant

Family sources have shared that the 25-year-old model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, with one insider commenting that both families are very excited.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published