Blend Extra: The Season Finale of 'Boomerang' on BET

Executive produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, season 2 of the hit BET series "Boomerang" is coming to a close tonight!

Based on the 1992 Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry rom-com movie of the same name, the series follows the lives of the cast's children as they seek to make their own legacy.

We are so excited to catch up with two of the stars of "Boomerang", Brittany Inge and RJ Walker.