WJZ Afternoon News & Weather Update 4-29-2020 Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:59s - Published 50 minutes ago WJZ Afternoon News & Weather Update 4-29-2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WJZ Morning News & Weather Update



WJZ Morning News & Weather Update Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:14 Published 5 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Wind and rain are in the forecast for today with cool highs in the mid/upper 40s...lower 50s NW of the Fox Valley. It will still be quite windy with localized lakefront and Bay flooding possible. The.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:26 Published 6 hours ago