A kind Filipino family went around the streets of the capital Manila to hand out free meals to locals who were badly affected by the coronavirus quarantine.

Rica Diaz, 19, prepared the meals with the help of her family members and shared it with the less fortunate, many of whom have been suffering from the restrictions which are preventing them from working.

Footage of their good deed was taken in Taguig City on April 26.

Rica said: "We are sharing our blessings with others because it gives us a sense of purpose and satisfaction.

We also believe that the more blessings you give, the more blessings you will receive."