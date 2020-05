Style has gone out of the window during lockdown for Chloe Sevigny Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 days ago Style has gone out of the window during lockdown for Chloe Sevigny Chloe Sevigny has found it hard to stay fashionable while pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this NewsR Style has gone out of the window during lockdown for Chloe Sevigny: https://t.co/ovRti0lKRQ #Coronavirus 5 days ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Chloe Sevigny: ‘Style has gone out of the window during lockdown’ - https://t.co/xrhyOOl2Qh 6 days ago